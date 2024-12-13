Hope for residents of Hastings 'rat-run' road as meeting date set

Maplehurst Road has been labelled as a 'dangerous rat-run'

Residents of Maplehurst Road claim their road has become a dangerous rat-run for vehicles using it as a short-cut to the main A21

Now a meeting is taking place on Monday December 16, at County Hall, Lewes, to discuss the petition and complaints from residents.

They presented a petition to East Sussex County Council Highways in October, calling for Maplehurst Road to either be closed off at one end or else made into an ‘access only’ road.

Residents say the road, which connects to The Ridge and Westfield Lane, has become “increasingly unsafe” in recent years, as a result of drivers using it as a shortcut to the A21.

In a statement at the time, lead petitioner Clarizza Kimber said: “This residential area is now overrun with vehicles looking to avoid busier main roads, creating serious safety risks for all of us who live here. This is why my neighbours and I have launched a petition to close the road to through traffic or, at the very least, designate it permanently as ‘access only.’

“The safety of our community is the driving force behind this petition. Children walking to and from school, elderly residents, and those with mobility issues are now regularly put in harm’s way by speeding cars. Many of us have witnessed elderly neighbours struggling just to cross the street, children and young families having to navigate a constant stream of traffic."

Resident Kelly Clegg said: “People who live here have been complaining since 2000. It is often used by HGV’s and lorries, which ignore the width restrictions. Petitions have been put in. Council meetings have taken place but requests to put further restrictions on the road have been ignored.

“In 2014/2015, consultations and recommendations from ESCC, Highways and Engineering Consultants were made to Hastings Borough Council, which all recommended that Maplehurst Road should close at the northern end. These recommendations were ignored, and now ESCC is planning to re-open the road fully in January. With Junction Road now closed, it will create even more traffic problems.”

Maplehurst Road is currently temporarily closed to general traffic as part of wider works to the Queensway Gateway project.