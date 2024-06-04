Horam Village Hall crowdfunds for pumptrack
In 2023 the trustees raised funding for the Get Active Pathway - health pathway around our recreation ground which enabled everyone, including disabled people, people with general mobility issues, people with buggies etc. to access the ground all year round for exercise or just to enjoy nature.
They are now asking the local community and those interested in supporting free access to sports to visit the crowfunder page to donate, this time for a pumptrack.
East Sussex County Council Community Wellbeing Fund will double donations made by supporters up to a total of £2,500 and +ExtraFunding will pledge £4000 as long as they can raise £2500 from at least 50 different supporters so we are keen to get share our campaign far and wide.