Horam Village Hall crowdfunds for pumptrack

By LEIGH ELLEN SKEGGSContributor
Published 4th Jun 2024, 09:22 BST
In their efforts to raise more than £70k to build a pumptrack for the children and young people of the village and local area, Horam Village Hall trustees have launched a crowdfunding campaign as well as applying for grants to install the facility to promote more active lifestyles as well as having fun cycling, scooting or skateboarding on the 100km track.

In 2023 the trustees raised funding for the Get Active Pathway - health pathway around our recreation ground which enabled everyone, including disabled people, people with general mobility issues, people with buggies etc. to access the ground all year round for exercise or just to enjoy nature.

They are now asking the local community and those interested in supporting free access to sports to visit the crowfunder page to donate, this time for a pumptrack.

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/bmx-scooter-pumptrack-at-horam-recreation-ground-1

Help Horam Village Hall turn this mound of soil into a pumptrack.

East Sussex County Council Community Wellbeing Fund will double donations made by supporters up to a total of £2,500 and +ExtraFunding will pledge £4000 as long as they can raise £2500 from at least 50 different supporters so we are keen to get share our campaign far and wide.