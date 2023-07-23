Horley church celebrates completed spire after charity drive and donations

The church community in Horley got together on Sunday (July 23) to celebrate the completion of work to its spire and tower.

For more than two years, the church has been raising money through different events to held raise the £350,000 funds to get the spire and tower renovated at St Bartholomew’s Church, in Church Road. The church also received generous charitable donations to get the work completed. The spire needed renovating

And on Sunday there was a joint service between the three Horley churches – St Bartholomew’s, St Wilfrid’s and St Francis – held to celebrate the completion of the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bishop of Southwark, the Rt Revd Christopher Cressun preached and presided at Holy Community as the congregation celebrated.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Southwark said: “I congratulate you on this successful project. 40 years ago, it cost the parish I was in, it cost us £20,000 [to do the same work]. This work has cost at least ten times that amount. So well done for raising that significant sum of money. I am very glad to be with you today to give thanks to the very successful completion of that work under the leadership of Les [Rev Canon Les Wells].”

The Bishop told us afterwards: “It’s fantastic and important that the community are able to get together to celebrate this achievement.”

Major work on the strengthening of the spire in 1970 was achieved by building a steel structure inside it and re hanging the bells so that this structure, rather than the wooden one, took the weight of the bells. When the work was completed it was found that certain adjustments were needed and it was not until 1972 that the bells could again be rung with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before this new work was completed, the wooden shingle tiles of the tower and spire were in a poor condition, particularly on the south and west sides which take the full force of the sun.

The Rt Revd Christopher Chessun, Bishop of Southwark, at the celebration of the completed work to the spire and tower at St Bartholomew's Church, Horley. Picture: Mark Dunford/SussexWorld

There have been many donations including £8,000 from the Allchurches Trust, £500 from The Rotary of Horley, and £5,000 from the National Churches Trust.