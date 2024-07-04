Horrible Histories star receives award from childhood school in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BAFTA-award winning actor Jim Howick, best known for his role in Horrible Histories, returned to The Regis School to pick up an award for excellence last week.

Howick, who attended the West Sussex secondary school more than thirty years ago, received the ‘Charles Besly Memorial Cup’ for his award-winning contributions to drama and television. The Peep Show star, 45, told students how it felt to return to the school after so many years away, his pride at receiving the award, and winning the school’s drama award so many years prior.

He wasn’t the only success story of the night. Picking up an award alongside him was long-standing school counsellor Kevin Robbins, who was awarded the David Jones Legacy cup for his 22-years of dedicated service to the school. The award was a total surprise to Kevin, a spokesperson for the school said, and couldn’t have come at a better time, given he is due to retire later this Summer.

Students celebrated alongside staff members, with two sixth formers picking up awards before they ship off to prestigious universities later this year. Sixth Form student Mia Carter received the ‘Hilary Kingston Trophy for Excellence’ in recognition of her determination and passion during her A Level studies, ahead of studying philosophy and psychology at the University of Oxford next year. Another Year 13 student, hoping to study Medicine also at the University of Oxford later this year, received the Richard Chandaman Memorial Prize for Excellence in Chemistry, for her hard work over the last two years.

Jim Howick collects his award from a Regis School student.

Dave Oakes, Principal at The Regis School, said: “We are immensely proud of the achievements of both students and staff at The Regis School. High standards and expectations are the bedrock of a successful learning community and whether in the classroom, on the stage, in the workshop, in sport, in the laboratory, at school or in the community, our students continue to achieve and deliver.