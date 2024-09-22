Bob the horse found himself stuck after falling into a boggy ditch in Houghton near Arundel on Saturday, September 20.

Crews from West Sussex and Surrey Fire and Rescue services were on the scene to help Bob get out of the ditch with the help of a rescue board.

The fire crews, alongside a vet, worked together and he was safely lifted from the bog.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.

1 . Horse who fell in ditch rescued by West Sussex and Surrey fire crews Horse who fell in ditch rescued by West Sussex and Surrey fire crews Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Horse who fell in ditch rescued by West Sussex and Surrey fire crews Horse who fell in ditch rescued by West Sussex and Surrey fire crews Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Horse who fell in ditch rescued by West Sussex and Surrey fire crews Horse who fell in ditch rescued by West Sussex and Surrey fire crews Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Horse who fell in ditch rescued by West Sussex and Surrey fire crews Horse who fell in ditch rescued by West Sussex and Surrey fire crews Photo: Eddie Mitchell