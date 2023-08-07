A ‘Horses for Health’ fundraising event is holding a Pimms and Pomp-themed guided ride at Shipley near Horsham on Thursday (August 10).

Horses4Health was set up by Billingshurst-based rider Sophie Gifford and aims to celebrate how horses can have a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing while also supporting UK registered equine charities.

The guided ride is being held on the Dragons Green estate and will see around 45 riders taking part, leaving in four groups from 10am covering up to 6.5 miles of the estate grounds not usually open to the general public.

Horses for Health supported 33 equine charities in 2022 and has a strong supporter base of horse lovers.

Some of the riders who took part in last year's Horses4Health event. Photo contributed

Many of the riders taking part have supported Horses4Health consistently since its launch in 2021.

Sophie said: “Riders gather to celebrate the positive impact that horses can have on their mental health and embrace the outdoors, enjoying time with friends and equines taking mindful moments to recharge and re-energise, whilst raising money for Horses4Health charitable grants with an estimated £800 being raised from this event alone which will benefit Equine Charities around the UK.”

The ride will start from Bakers Farm, Shipley, with riders returning to enjoy Pimms and Prosecco.

Horses4Health has proved popular since its launch and now has more than 10,000 members. It works with Riding for the Disabled, the Mounted Police Units, British Horse Society, Redwings Horse Sanctuary, British Equestrian Trade Association – and more.