Horses gallop along Sussex beach for fundraising event - in 18 stunning photos

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 08:30 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:37 BST
The thunderous sound of hooves on sand could be heard all around on the East Sussex coast over the weekend.

About 70 riders and their horses enjoyed galloping along the sand and splashing in the sea on Sunday (April 27) evening as part of an annual fundraiser.

Participants met at Normans Bay, before racing along the seafront to Pevensey Bay, for the event organised by Coakham Bloodhounds.

The group ‘hunts’ over a wide area in Kent and Sussex, following the scent of human runners instead of animals. Active for nearly 50 years, Coakham Bloodhounds say there is ‘no killing involved’ and that the ‘runners just get licked at the end of each hunt’.

Funds raised by the beach ride will help to support the upkeep of their kennels – based in Ashburnham – and the welfare of the hounds.

For more information about the Coakham Bloodhounds, visit: www.coakhambloodhounds.org.uk.

Photo submitted by Debbie Collin

1. Stunning photos show horse ride on Pevensey Bay beach

Photo submitted by Debbie Collin Photo: Debbie Collin

Photo submitted by Debbie Collin

2. Stunning photos show horse ride on Pevensey Bay beach

Photo submitted by Debbie Collin Photo: Debbie Collin

Photo submitted by Debbie Collin

3. Stunning photos show horse ride on Pevensey Bay beach

Photo submitted by Debbie Collin Photo: Debbie Collin

Photo submitted by Debbie Collin

4. Stunning photos show horse ride on Pevensey Bay beach

Photo submitted by Debbie Collin Photo: Debbie Collin

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:East SussexParticipantsKent
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice