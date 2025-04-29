About 70 riders and their horses enjoyed galloping along the sand and splashing in the sea on Sunday (April 27) evening as part of an annual fundraiser.

Participants met at Normans Bay, before racing along the seafront to Pevensey Bay, for the event organised by Coakham Bloodhounds.

The group ‘hunts’ over a wide area in Kent and Sussex, following the scent of human runners instead of animals. Active for nearly 50 years, Coakham Bloodhounds say there is ‘no killing involved’ and that the ‘runners just get licked at the end of each hunt’.

Funds raised by the beach ride will help to support the upkeep of their kennels – based in Ashburnham – and the welfare of the hounds.

For more information about the Coakham Bloodhounds, visit: www.coakhambloodhounds.org.uk.

