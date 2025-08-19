Horsham allotment grower reveals secrets of his giant veg

Big-hearted Bill has been tending his vegetables at Chesworth Allotments in Arun Way, Horsham, for the past 12 years and has become known among fellow growers as a fount of knowledge.

Daughter Sally said: “My dad has such a love of growing fruit and vegetables for his family and friends but he gets the most joy out of growing enormous vegetables!”

Over the years, Bill has grown volumes of produce, many of which have been awarded prizes at Mannings Heath Horticultural Society shows. He has also won largest pumpkin show at Copsale Village Hall for three years in a row. His largest pumpkin weighed a mighty 230lbs.

“This year has been a very good year for growing vegetables,” said Bill. His largest cabbage called ‘Brigadier’ weighed 42lbs and his largest tomato called ‘Country Taste’ weighed 1lb 10ozs.

And his secret to growing great veg? Bill spreads manure over his allotment in autumn and digs it into the soil, leaving it over winter for the weather to break it down.

“It’s important to use good seeds to produce good plants,” says Bill. “During the growing season it is necessary to cover brassicas and carrots with insect netting to prevent insects attacking the plants.”

Bill works on his plots for at least a couple of hours a day. “The exercise and fresh air are good for your health,” he says.

Daughter Sally added: “My dad is very knowledgeable and generous with his produce and indeed very helpful to newcomers taking on allotments by sharing his knowledge and often giving away extra plants for others to grow.

"My dad really is one of a kind and an absolute legend!”

1 . Giant veg Bill Cable with one of his giant cabbages Photo: Contributed

2 . Giant veg Bill with one of his enormous pumpkins that are still growing Photo: Contributed

3 . Giant veg If you want to grow big tomatoes, try growing ‘Country Taste’, says Bill Photo: Contributed