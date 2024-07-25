Horsham allotment shed in line for national award

By Sarah Page
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:58 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 15:32 BST
A shed on a Horsham allotment – made and enjoyed by four generations of a Horsham family – is in line for a national award.

The shed was designed and built by 86-year-old retired engineer Stuart Sutcliffe from reclaimed pallet wood – ‘a real labour of love’ says daughter Heather Playfoot whose Horsham allotment is now ‘home’ to the ‘four generation’ shed.

Heather’s daughter Miriam and her two children Lina, three, and nine-month-old Otto also live in Horsham and are regular shed visitors. Heather’s other three daughters and their children also love to visit the shed – made entirely from reclaimed items ‘apart from the padlock and personalised metal sign’ – when they are in the Horsham area.

"Lina has been coming to the allotment since she was a few months old, first of all sitting in a box and playing with the soil,” said Heather. “The grandkids love it that part of the shed has a bench for them so they can do colouring and eat shed snacks! My dad made two little stools for them to sit on, from pallet wood left-overs.”

And the cherished family shed is now among finalists in the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition 2024. The competition has a number of categories and Heather’s four-generation shed is in the ‘simple but effective’ class. The final winner will be chosen by public vote which is open until Friday August 2. To vote, see https://www.readersheds.co.uk/

Heather said that although the shed was made from old pallets “it’s no ordinary, roughly made shed; it’s made with the same precision and detail as if using expensive timber.”

Dad Stuart made it in his garage, flat-pack style, so that it could be taken apart, brought to the allotment and re-assembled.

“My shed is full of memories, a few pots and seed trays,” said Heather. “It's a great place to sit and shelter and the great grandkids love the end which has been created for them … we've had picnics inside and the little ones have an afternoon nap.”

She added: “Four generations of my family are enjoying the shed, it's become a real focal point of my plot.”

Heather Playfoot, left, with her dad Stuart, daughter and grandchildren outside her 'four generation' shed in Horsham

1. Four-generation shed

Heather Playfoot, left, with her dad Stuart, daughter and grandchildren outside her 'four generation' shed in HorshamPhoto: Contributed

Stuart Sutcliffe made the shed in the garage of his home before reassembling it on daughter Heather's allotment

2. Four-generation shed

Stuart Sutcliffe made the shed in the garage of his home before reassembling it on daughter Heather's allotmentPhoto: Contributed

Heather's dad and her husband re-assembled the shed on Heather's Horsham allotment

3. Four-generation shed

Heather's dad and her husband re-assembled the shed on Heather's Horsham allotmentPhoto: Contributed

Four generations enjoying the fruits of their labours

4. Four-generation shed

Four generations enjoying the fruits of their laboursPhoto: Contributed

