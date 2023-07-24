Horsham area MPs have spoken out about concerns over proposals to close railway ticket offices.

Ticket offices at Horsham and Billingshurst stations are among nearly 1,000 across the rail network which the Government and train companies plan to shut.

GTR – which operates Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services – says it proposes to move ticket office staff from behind traditional ticket office windows, which would close, onto station concourses.

But Horsham MP Jeremy Quin said: “I am very aware of the importance of passengers having assistance to purchase tickets at staffed stations and I have previously raised specific concerns in Parliament about ticket office hours being reduced.

The ticket office at Horsham Station is one of 1,000 across the network that are due to close. Photo: Google Streetview

“While these plans propose that staff would be available to assist passengers on the station concourse – including with ticket purchases – they do give rise to concerns.

“I am raising with GTR a number of questions which I want to see addressed: How can a partially sighted or elderly passenger be certain they are being ‘assisted’ by a genuine employee on the concourse?

"What guarantees do we have that staffed stations will continue to have staff present for the same hours as now at a minimum – for example it appears that Horsham hours are being, overall, extended but Billingshurst hours reduced?

“How can passengers be reassured that this level of service will be maintained? Lastly, can GTR make a clear commitment that all products currently available from the counter will be able to be purchased – with customer assistance available – from the ticket machines?”

He urged people to respond to a consultation being run by the watchdog group Transport Focus which closes on July 26. People can respond to it here: https://www.transportfocus.org.uk/ticket-office-consultation/.

Meanwhile, South Downs MP Andrew Griffith added: “I know that many in our community rely on the railways – myself included as a regular commuter to Westminster. Given this, it’s crucial that the railways get this modernisation right.

“Making sure the most vulnerable can still receive the assistance they need and that our questions at stations can be answered is absolutely key – particularly in a rural area like ours.”

