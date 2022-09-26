Horsham badminton club celebrating 40 years is seeking new members

We originally started playing at the old Tanbridge House School in Worthing Road as a result of a group of people attending a badminton evening class. The class decided they would like to keep playing together so formed a club. The members have of course changed since the Club’s inception but our aim is still to have a fun evening. Tanbridge House School was moved to a new site and the original buildings redeveloped which resulted in our move to a new location - hence the name of the club.