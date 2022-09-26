Horsham badminton club celebrating 40 years is seeking new members
Tanbridge Badminton Club is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
We originally started playing at the old Tanbridge House School in Worthing Road as a result of a group of people attending a badminton evening class. The class decided they would like to keep playing together so formed a club. The members have of course changed since the Club’s inception but our aim is still to have a fun evening. Tanbridge House School was moved to a new site and the original buildings redeveloped which resulted in our move to a new location - hence the name of the club.
We are always open to new adult members of any experience and we often welcome players who have played some years ago and wish to start up again. We play every Friday evening at The Forest School in Comptons Lane, Horsham. If you would like to join us, please feel free to contact club secretary Nelia Palmer on 01403 267331 or [email protected] for more information.