Horsham Baptists Football Club celebrate 40 years

The club, founded by the Rev Paul Brant, continues to work with families, children and adults to develop a love of football, played in a sporting spirit.
The group have organised various events over the last twelve months, that included a 55-mile walk from Eastbourne to Horsham, golf events, and socials.
The year of celebration finished with an event held at Horsham Football club, with 100 players taking part, aged between 14 to 60, who have played for the club over the last 40 years. The evening ended with a recognition talent with awards and speeches.