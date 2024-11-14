Horsham barn dance raises much-needed funds for St Catherine's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has raised much-needed funds for St Catherine’s hospice by holding a barn dance in Horsham in memory of her husband.

Kay King says she wanted to give something back to the hospice after her husband Reg passed away there last year.

“The care he had and the dignity he was shown was beyond measure,” said Kay. “The family and I will be forever grateful that his passing was full of compassion from all members of staff.

"I am still being supported by St Catherine’s and therefore felt if I could give something back I would do so – hence the barn dance.”

Kay King raised £1,500 for St Catherine's Hospice by organising a barn dance held in Horsham in memory of her husband Reg

It was held on October 26 at Roffey Social Club and was a huge success, raising £1,500. "Everyone was very generous – we raised £175 on the raffle alone with many donated raffle prizes,” said Kay.

"But unfortunately, the hospice, although very grateful for this amount, are struggling financially. The hospice cares for people living in East Surrey and West Sussex: it has 24 private patient rooms and cares for 2,000 people in their own homes, each year.

“You may have seen some news reports on BBC and ITV recently, explaining how all hospices are struggling financially: St Catherine’s has featured on the South East news editions and we are indeed in very concerning times and the hospice stand to lose a number of staff, including some of the nurses to redundancy, because the hospice is unable to afford them.

“The hospice moved to a wonderful new site in Pease Pottage in November 2023, opening six beds on both of our 12 bedded wards. Unfortunately, because of funding issues the hospice still only has 12 out of 24 beds in use and, because of staff shortages, there will be a reduction in the care in the community.

“The Government is not keeping up with the cost of living crisis and now provides only 23 per cent of the money needed to run the wonderful provision for families who need us in the toughest of times.

“We arrive in this world to smiles, comfort and medical expertise with our families round us. We feel that everyone deserves that similar care and support, when life comes full circle.”