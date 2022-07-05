Horsham beauty salon reaches the finals of 2023 Hair and Beauty Awards

Katy Hall

KT Beauty will be representing Horsham in the Beauty Therapist of the Year category.

Every year, contestants compete for national titles, crowning them HBA's 'BEST' in the UK.

Katy Hall, owner of KT Beauty, said: “It’s really exciting to be a finalist and having the potential to represent Horsham is the icing on the cake! Keeping my fingers crossed”.

Other categories in the awards, include Apprentice of the Year, Barber of the Year and Best Bridal Salon of the Year.

Katy opened KT Beauty in February 2020, two months before the national lockdown.

Coming out the other side, the independent beauty salon has seen more success than Katy could have imagined.

KT Beauty offers everything from nails, waxing, facials and massage to electrolysis, removal of moles and skin tags, microblading, botox and fillers.

For more information visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk