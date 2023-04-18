Horsham bellringers get ready to 'Ring for the King' ahead of the coronation

Bellringers at St Mary’s church in Horsham have been busy teaching new recruits to ring in time for the national ‘Ring for the King’ event.

Six new bellringers have been taught and they will join the existing band of ringers at 9am on the morning of the coronation (May 6) to ring for an hour.

Spokesman Mike Cattell said: “We will be ringing rounds and call changes and methods Including a special, newly composed, method called ‘King Charles Delight Minor’ which everyone has had to try and learn.”

During the afternoon the bellringers will be in action again ringing for the wedding of Alexander and Chelsey at 2pm and the wedding of Jack and Lauren at 3:30pm. The second wedding will be followed by ringing 1260 changes of Grandsire Triples to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

New learner bellringers being taught: Rosie Oldham; Frances Smith, assistant tower captain; Ruth Crocker; Kristy Bovington; and tower captain Val Burgess.

On Sunday May 7 the bellringers will have a community stall in West Street, Horsham, to raise awareness of bellringing and the history of the church bells in Horsham.

There will be information and displays to interest all age groups – along with a substantial chunk of a broken 4th bell which is to be recast.