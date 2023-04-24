Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers return to competition after three year pause due to Covid pandemic

After nearly 3 years without the Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers being able to compete in a full competition, it was with great excitement that 29 girls/boys headed to Bournemouth to compete in the 4 day International Baton Twirling Championships.

By Report Contributed
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

Competing against 300 athletes from England and Ireland their hard work paid off, winning places in 87 solo events and 12 team events.

Top twirler awards also went to Lucy Martlew (senior age group) Jamiee Lea Benn (Pre-teen age group) Skyla Bance (Juvenile age group), along with championship sashes to Lucy Martlew and Megan Wilson.

15 girls also hope to compete in the International Baton Twirling Competition in Dublin, Ireland in October. Baton Twirling is a unique sport, combining dance, agility and coordination coupled with grace and flexibility. It teaches athletes good sportsmanship, self discipline, and team spirit.

If anyone is interested in joining contact Carol Wray for more details on 01403 264662 or email [email protected]

