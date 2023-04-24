Competing against 300 athletes from England and Ireland their hard work paid off, winning places in 87 solo events and 12 team events.
Top twirler awards also went to Lucy Martlew (senior age group) Jamiee Lea Benn (Pre-teen age group) Skyla Bance (Juvenile age group), along with championship sashes to Lucy Martlew and Megan Wilson.
15 girls also hope to compete in the International Baton Twirling Competition in Dublin, Ireland in October. Baton Twirling is a unique sport, combining dance, agility and coordination coupled with grace and flexibility. It teaches athletes good sportsmanship, self discipline, and team spirit.
If anyone is interested in joining contact Carol Wray for more details on 01403 264662 or email [email protected]