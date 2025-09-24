Horsham boutique customers turn catwalk models for fashion show

By Sarah Page
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:15 BST
Customers of a Horsham boutique turned catwalk models this week in a stylish seasonal fashion show.

The fashionistas were showcasing the autumn/winter range at Deja Style boutique, based in Park Place, Horsham.

The fashion show itself was held at Koffie restaurant in Horsham Park. Deja owner Angie Maskell said: “Deja’s loyal customers transformed into confident runway models, filling the evening with warmth, laughter, and unmistakable joy.”

And she thanked ‘many wonderful local businesses’ who donated raffle prizes and helped raise funds for The Brain Tumour Society. They included Status Group, Swarovski Jewellery, Koffie in the Park, Salt Spa, Jukka Hair and Beauty Secrets.

"Thank you to everyone involved in the Deja Style Fashion Show,” Angie added.

Kim helps model Deja Style's latest autumn/winter collection

1. Deja Style

Kim helps model Deja Style's latest autumn/winter collection Photo: Contributed

Sharon, business owner of local business Annie’s Closet, dazzled in her moment on the catwalk

2. Deja Style

Sharon, business owner of local business Annie’s Closet, dazzled in her moment on the catwalk Photo: Contributed

Gail puts on the glam

3. Deja Style

Gail puts on the glam Photo: Contributed

Michelle looking belle

4. Deja Style

Michelle looking belle Photo: Contributed

