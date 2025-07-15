Horsham Bowling Club honours president Chris Holmes

By Sarah Page
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:25 BST
A special plaque naming Horsham Bowling Club pavilion after club president Chris Holmes has been unveiled by Horsham District Council chairman Tony Bevis.

The plaque marks Chris’s 50 years service at the club which held a celebratory dinner-dance – attended by Councillor Bevis and his wife Elaine – to mark the occasion on June 28.

Chris, who has served in most positions of office at the club during his membership was, said club secretary Simon Felton, inspirational during the club’s move from the Bishopric to Pondtail Road in 2014.

Chris was chauffeur-driven in a Rolls Royce to the club where the well-attended ceremony took place.

