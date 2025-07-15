Horsham Bowling Club honours president Chris Holmes

The plaque marks Chris’s 50 years service at the club which held a celebratory dinner-dance – attended by Councillor Bevis and his wife Elaine – to mark the occasion on June 28.

Chris, who has served in most positions of office at the club during his membership was, said club secretary Simon Felton, inspirational during the club’s move from the Bishopric to Pondtail Road in 2014.

Chris was chauffeur-driven in a Rolls Royce to the club where the well-attended ceremony took place.

1 . Bowling club honour Horsham Bowling Club president Chris Holmes has been honoured for 50 years' service with the club Photo: Contributed

2 . Bowling club honour Horsham District Council chairman Tony Bevis with Horsham Bowling Club president Chris Holmes Photo: Contributed