The cash part of the donation has been provided by Budgens Head Office in recognition of the fundraising Shelley’s carried out earlier in the year to support Ukraine.
As a result of their Ukraine ‘You Give, We Give’ fundraising, customers donated £1,050 and Shelley’s Budgens matched that donation, totalling a donation of £2,100.
Shelley’s Budgens also has a Horsham Matters donation basket for customers to contribute to throughout the year.
Chris Shelley, manager at Shelley’s Budgens, said: “We have had a fantastic response to our fundraising efforts this year and I would like to thank our customers for their donations. It demonstrates the strong sense of community we have in the Horsham area and I am pleased we can end the year supporting local charity, Horsham Matters food bank.”