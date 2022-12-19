Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham Budgens shop makes donation to Horsham Matters charity

Shelley’s Budgens, the family run convenience store and Post Office in Horsham’s Coltsfoot Drive has made a donation of £1,000, plus a further £800 worth of food and other items, to charity Horsham Matters.

By Report contributed
3 hours ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 12:19pm

The cash part of the donation has been provided by Budgens Head Office in recognition of the fundraising Shelley’s carried out earlier in the year to support Ukraine.

As a result of their Ukraine ‘You Give, We Give’ fundraising, customers donated £1,050 and Shelley’s Budgens matched that donation, totalling a donation of £2,100.

Shelley’s Budgens also has a Horsham Matters donation basket for customers to contribute to throughout the year.

Shelley's Budgens team handing over the donation to Horsham Matters
Chris Shelley, manager at Shelley’s Budgens, said: “We have had a fantastic response to our fundraising efforts this year and I would like to thank our customers for their donations. It demonstrates the strong sense of community we have in the Horsham area and I am pleased we can end the year supporting local charity, Horsham Matters food bank.”

