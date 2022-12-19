Shelley’s Budgens, the family run convenience store and Post Office in Horsham’s Coltsfoot Drive has made a donation of £1,000, plus a further £800 worth of food and other items, to charity Horsham Matters.

The cash part of the donation has been provided by Budgens Head Office in recognition of the fundraising Shelley’s carried out earlier in the year to support Ukraine.

As a result of their Ukraine ‘You Give, We Give’ fundraising, customers donated £1,050 and Shelley’s Budgens matched that donation, totalling a donation of £2,100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley’s Budgens also has a Horsham Matters donation basket for customers to contribute to throughout the year.

Shelley's Budgens team handing over the donation to Horsham Matters

Advertisement Hide Ad