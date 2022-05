Old Barn Nurseries at Dial Post already had 12 bays for customers who needed extra space, close to the entrance.

Now the family-run garden centre boasts 18 bays.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Paul Smythe said: “The extension of the accessible bays was something we were asked for and so it makes sense all round to install the extra ones.

"We are pleased to be able to provide this extra service.”