Horsham care agency gains glowing praise from health watchdogs

A Horsham agency which provides care for people in their own homes has received glowing praise from health watchdogs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright Care, an agency which provides personal care to older people and to those living with dementia, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Neil Cox, deputy director of CQC operations in the south, said: “Finding a service to be outstanding at their first inspection is very impressive, and is a testament to the preparation the dedicated staff at Bright Care put into planning the care they were providing people with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone we spoke with who used the service had positive things to say about the staff. They supported people to remain as independent as possible and respected their preferences and privacy.

Bright Care, a Horsham agency which provides care to older people and those living with dementia in their own homes, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission

“One person told us staff always asked for their permission before doing anything and gave them the chance to do tasks themselves, and waiting to be asked for help if it was needed which they greatly appreciated. Another person told us that their confidence had grown because of staff promoting and patiently supporting autonomy.

“Staff also treated people as individuals and got to know them well forming close but professional relationships. People told us they enjoyed chatting with staff and they felt like friends as well as carers. Staff frequently took people to shops, cafes, and parks to prevent social isolation.

“It was great to see leaders had implemented processes which supported staff to work well with other healthcare partners. These constructive partnerships ensured a continuity of care across multiple services and had a positive impact on people’s health outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service managed medicines safely in a way that met people’s needs and preferences. The registered manager also undertook audits to ensure staff administered medicines in line with best practice national guidance and the prescriber’s instructions.

“Bright Care's commitment to training meant people received consistently positive outcomes in their care. Staff also felt listened to and valued. It was clear that leaders had created an open and inclusive culture.

“Everyone at Bright Care should be very proud of the outstanding person-centred care they are providing, and the many highlights of the report reflect their achievements. Other services should look to this report to see what they can learn."