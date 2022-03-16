Horsham care home created pop up bar with Crawley-based cocktail experts

Residents at Care UK’s Skylark House were invited to the home’s cinema, that had been secretly transformed into a 1920s bar, to celebrate a resident’s birthday,

Crawley’s popular cocktail bar, Octopvs Bar, was keen to get involved, with bartenders Gabriele and Daniele, showcasing their bartending skills to create famous cocktails, including Singapore slings, Cosmopolitans and Brandy Alexanders.

To surprise the residents, staff members dressed in 1920s inspired outfits to recreate the style.

Skylark House - Residents Don and Alistair with bartenders, Gabriele & Daniele

Don, the resident who was celebrating his 75th birthday, said: “I wasn’t expecting this, what a lovely surprise!”

Dorota Woloszyn, home manager at Skylark, said: “It was a real team effort in organising and decorating ‘the Skylark speakeasy’ and keeping it a surprise from residents. Seeing the reactions of the residents made it all worthwhile and I want to say a big thank you to our friends at Octopvs Bar for providing such a memorable and enjoyable evening - and some fabulous, tasty cocktails.

“For many residents, a visit to a bar or pub is associated with happy memories from their younger years. It was lovely to see the residents socialising and enjoying a drink together.”