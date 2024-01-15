Horsham care home gets a surprise performance from historical brass band

Residents and guests at Westlake House care home in Horsham were wowed by surprised by a live Brass Band performance. Petworth Town Band joined residents for a surprise performance.

The band was originally established in the 19th Century, is one of West Sussex's few remaining traditional Town Bands performed a selection of well know songs to entertain residents.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed. It was an extra special surprise for Ron Green, 95 years old, resident at Westlake House who was a member of The Petworth Town Band almost 30 years ago.

General Manager, Audrey Chiduku said: “Our residents and team had a wonderful afternoon singing along with the wonderful performers.

Ron Green holding a photo in his Petworth Town Band uniform

"Ron was so surprised and it bought back so many wonderful memories for him.

"We are so grateful to the Petworth Town Band for joining us.

“We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Westlake House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”