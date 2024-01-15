Horsham care home gets a surprise performance from historical brass band
The band was originally established in the 19th Century, is one of West Sussex's few remaining traditional Town Bands performed a selection of well know songs to entertain residents.
Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed. It was an extra special surprise for Ron Green, 95 years old, resident at Westlake House who was a member of The Petworth Town Band almost 30 years ago.
General Manager, Audrey Chiduku said: “Our residents and team had a wonderful afternoon singing along with the wonderful performers.
"Ron was so surprised and it bought back so many wonderful memories for him.
"We are so grateful to the Petworth Town Band for joining us.
“We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Westlake House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
Ron Green said: “It was such a smashing surprise. There is nothing quite like the sound of a live band. I love music and it was fantastic o see so many musicians. I had such a great time!”