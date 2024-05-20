Horsham care home honours staff and residents on International Nurses' Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day, held on Sunday 12th May, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world. Residents and staff at Westlake House care home in Horsham, were happy to get involved by hosting a much deserved party in celebration.

Westlake House has 5 residents who are former nurses, the heroes of the profession. They each gave the team some very sound advice and reflected on their memorable experiences. The advice which stood out was that Nurses never retire, it’s a calling and once a Nurse, always a Nurse.

Evaline Evans, retired nurse and resident at Westlake House, said: “I used to be a nurse I qualified in 1953 and I was a nurse until I retired. I always wanted to be a nurse even as a child. It is a tough job but I loved to care for people. The staff here spend so much time and energy looking after us, it’s been lovely to show just how much we appreciate them. They do a wonderful job.”

In 2024, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care. The International Council of Nurses is aiming to reshape perceptions of nursing, demonstrating how strategic investment in nursing can bring considerable economic and societal benefits. International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.

