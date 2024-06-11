Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Horsham care home has been rated ‘Good’ following an inspection by health regulators.

Skylark House in St Mark’s Lane had 76 people living at the home on the day that inspectors from the Care Quality Commission carried out an assessment.

The home – run by Care UK Community Partnerships – was praised for the number of staff deployed to help meet people’s need for social interaction and occupation.

In a report just out, the inspectors said: “The service was safe. Staff understood their responsibilities for safeguarding people and there were effective systems for monitoring incidents and accidents. People, and where appropriate relatives, were involved in developing risk assessments and care plans.

Skylark House care home in St Mark's Lane, Horsham, has been rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission

"There were safe systems for recruiting staff and they received the training and support they needed.” It added: “Staff supported people to make choices and where they needed information to be tailored to their needs this was available.

"People with diverse health and social care needs were supported to plan for the future. Staff worked with health and social care professionals to provide continuity and to ensure people’s wishes were respected.

"The service was well led. Staff described a positive culture where they were supported and felt confident to speak up. There was effective leadership and the registered manager demonstrated clear oversight of the service.”

