Horsham care home resident relives Navy memories

Tony Snelling, resident at Westlake House, had wanted to relive some of his memories from being in the Naval Fleet Army, so staff at the home made his wish a reality.

On Wednesday, March 9, Lt (SCC) Kevin Milligan, (Royal Naval Reserve), visited Tony to chat about his life in the Royal Navy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony was given a certificate, making him an associate member of the Horsham Sea Cadets, and a plaque.

Tony Snelling Photo with daughter Sue and Son in law Mark Holmes..jpg

Tony’s family were in attendance and they talked about Tony’s life in the Royal Navy’s Fleet Arm.

He has lived at at Westlake House since January and is loved by staff and residents alike.

Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making a dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to him and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Tony’s face.

Staff first found out about Tony’s dream when first getting to know him soon after his admission and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping him achieve an opportunity to honour him for his service to the Navy during the war.

Tony was also accompanied by his daughter Sue and his son-in-law Mark Holmes, who were there in support of this momentus occasion.

Aged 18, Tony was conscripted in 1942, undertaking six weeks training at HMS Ganges in Essex, before transferring to Chatham to await drafting. Active service began on Atlantic Convoy HX 236 in May 1943 escorting merchant vessels sailing from New York.

Similar support roles would continue throughout the summer.

“We slept in hammocks,” Tony recalled.

“The weather could be terrible. It was scary at times.”

Kate Day, general manager at the home, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Westlake House. It was so nice to see how happy Tony Snelling was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Tony’s daughter later wrote: “It was so special to see Dad once again enjoying speaking with someone who had served in the Royal Navy, and talking about his experiences during the Second World War.

“Kevin spoke so kindly to Dad and showed such an interest in him. On every visit with Dad since then, he has spoken about meeting with Kevin again.

“It was also extremely generous of Kevin to give Dad the naval plaque and the associate membership.”

Westlake House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers. It provides residential care and nursing care and for 60 residents, from respite care to long-term stays.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK