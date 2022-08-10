Horsham care home told it must improve

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission made a spot-check at Oakhill House Care Home in Highlands Road in July following concerns for residents’ safety.

And in a report out this week, the commission has ruled that the care home – run by a company called HC-One No 1 – must improve.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People had not always been protected from the risk of harm and abuse,” the inspectors said in their report.

Oakhill House Care Home in Horsham has been told it must improve

The care home had 30 residents, older people and people living with dementia, at the time of the commission’s inspection.

A previous inspection carried out two years ago had rated Oakhill House ‘Good’ but following the latest check, it has now been rated as ‘Requires Improvement.’

The inspectors said: “Risks to people were not always safely managed. The provider had recently found incidents relating to people's safety that had not been investigated or reported.

"These included incidents of falls, serious injuries and choking events.

"Although action had been taken in response to finding these incidents, we found that further improvement was needed around managing people's risks.”

They added: “People were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service did not support this practice.

"The provider had identified an historic incident in which a person had been unlawfully restrained. This incident had not been reported in a timely way.”

They added: “Some improvements were needed to record-keeping to ensure that people at risk of malnutrition, dehydration and skin breakdown were kept safe.”

But they added that residents and their relatives were positive about the support provided by staff at the home.

"Staff were kind and caring and treated people with dignity and respect.”

A spokesperson for Oakhill House said: “Our top priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of the residents living with us.

“The outcome of our recent Care Quality Commission review was anticipated given it reflects the local management challenges we have faced.

"Sadly, everyone connected to Oakhill House has been badly let down by the previous home manager who failed to complete the duties and responsibilities expected of them.

“We have completed a thorough investigation and the individual in question is no longer with the organisation.

"We have also made sure to review every resident’s care plan and records and we are confident that, despite the shortcomings of the previous manager, the wider staff team has continued to give residents a good standard of care.

“We are now looking to take the home forward and create a strong and positive future.

"An experienced new home manager is now in the role and they are being supported by the wider area team to deliver an action plan that will make sure the home is operating at the standard we all expect and that residents deserve.

“We are grateful for the support of the residents, their loved ones, and the wider staff team during this time, and for their patience as we work to improve the home.