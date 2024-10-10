Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Horsham care home which has been found to breach legal regulations has been told that it must improve.

It is the fourth care home in Horsham run by the same company to come in for criticism from the Care Quality Commission.

Following an inspection by the commission, Kings Court in Harwood Road – run by Westhope Care - has been rated as ‘Requiring Improvement.’ Two other Westhope homes in Horsham have received similar ratings and another has been rated ‘Inadequate.’

In a report on its inspection of Kings Court, the Care Quality Commission, said: “We found three breaches of the legal regulations in relation to the need for consent, staffing and governance.

A shared house care home at Kings Court in Harwood Road, Horsham, has been told that it must improve following the discovery of breaches of legal regulations

"People’s rights were not always upheld, systems to monitor, manage and deliver good care were not always in place and the provider had not ensured managers and staff had the skills and knowledge they needed to practice safe and effective care.”

Kings Court is a shared house setting for five people living with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and autism. The Care Quality Commission said: “We expect health and social care providers to guarantee people with a learning disability and autistic people respect, equality, dignity, choices and independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.”

The commission inspected the home “prompted in part following another assessment at one of the provider’s other local services, where we found significant shortfalls in the quality of care.”

They added that their assessment of Kings Court “found elements of care did not meet the expected standards. Some people told us they would like to go out more and have more to do.

"People did not have their rights upheld as they should with a tenancy and supported living arrangements. We spent time observing the support and communication between people and staff in shared areas of the house.

"We observed staff not always supporting people in a person-centered manner. The provider had not always ensured staff had received effective training to support people’s individual needs and had not always monitored staff skills or competence.”

Westhope Care has been approached for comment.