A Horsham care home has won praise from health regulators.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission carried out an assessment of Windermere House care home in Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath and, in a report just out, have rated it ‘Good.’

The commission said that staff and leaders at the home, run by Silverlake Care 2, “demonstrated a positive, compassionate, listening culture which promoted trust.”

They said: “Managers and staff demonstrated their awareness of the importance of promoting people’s rights and independence. Staff had been recruited safely. Staff and leaders demonstrated a positive, compassionate, listening culture which promoted trust and understanding between them and people using the service. There was a focus on learning and improvement.”

Windermere House care home in Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, has won praise from health regulators

Inspectors added: “A number of people spoke positively about how they accessed rehabilitation services at Windermere House which included physiotherapy and personalised mobility plans.

"People were supported to maintain control and make decisions about their care; when supporting people, staff were observed respecting the person’s choices, took their time, were encouraging and demonstrated care and kindness.

"One person told us, ‘Staff support me to make my own choices and I'm treated with respect.’ Staff understood their duty to respond to, and report safeguarding concerns.

"People told us they felt safe, a person told us, ‘The carers and nurses are here 24 hours and I can always reach the buzzer.’

"People were engaged, stimulated, and had opportunities to partake in group or individual activities.

"Visiting hours suited individual preferences; we saw people involved in a music therapy group and one person attending the onsite gym.”