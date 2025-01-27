Horsham care home wins praise from health regulators

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Horsham care home has won praise from health regulators.

King’s Court care home in Kings Road, Horsham, has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection.

The home – which provides support to older people living with dementia, frailty or physical disabilities – is described in a report just out as ‘a safe and happy home with confident, calm and caring staff.’

Inspectors described the home as clean and well organised with trained staff who supported people to be as independent as possible.

They said people told them they were happy at King’s Court and said staff were kind and helpful. They added: “Staff knew people well and there was friendly communication.

"The home had a positive and lively atmosphere. People were happy to talk to us and told us about the food at the home, and how they enjoyed the cooked breakfasts.

“Some people were living with dementia, and the activities coordinator ensured everyone could take part in activities. Staff included everyone in appropriate conversation and people were helped to manage their food and hot drinks safely."