Horsham care manager in daring skydive to help people with dementia
Lynn De Wit, a deputy registered manager at GoodOaks Homecare in Horsham is to jump from 12,000 feet to raise funds for Dementia UK – a charity dedicated to supporting families through specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses.
“This cause is incredibly close to my heart, said Lynn. “In my role at GoodOaks, I see first-hand the challenges that families living with dementia face every day. I wanted to do something bold to show my support and help raise money for this amazing charity.”
Dementia affects nearly one million people across the UK, and demand for specialist support continues to rise. Funds raised from the skydive will help Dementia UK continue to provide vital
emotional and practical support to families when they need it most.
GoodOaks Homecare Horsham is encouraging the local community to get behind Lynn by donating and cheering her on. To support Lynn’s fundraiser, see https://www.justgiving.com/page/lynn-de-wit-1
“I’m skydiving not just to raise money, but to raise awareness, spark conversations, and break the silence that often surrounds dementia,” says Lynn.
“Dementia doesn’t just affect the person diagnosed; it touches entire families. Too often, people feel isolated, overwhelmed, and unsure of where to turn. I want to help change that.
“By supporting Dementia UK, I’m standing up for every family who’s navigating this journey. I want them to know: there is support, and you are not alone.
"Every pound raised will help fund specialist dementia nurses who provide life-changing guidance and care. Together, we can break down stigma, build understanding, and bring comfort to those who need it most.
“This skydive is my way of showing that no challenge is too big when it’s for a cause that truly matters.
“Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia – it's one of the biggest health challenges of our time. Families affected are often left feeling exhausted and overwhelmed and don’t know where to turn. But with the support of an Admiral Nurse and Dementia UK, families facing the fear and confusion of dementia know they’re not alone.”
