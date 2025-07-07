Horsham care manager in daring skydive to help people with dementia

A Horsham care worker is to undertake a daring skydive in a bit to raise vital funds to support people with dementia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn De Wit, a deputy registered manager at GoodOaks Homecare in Horsham is to jump from 12,000 feet to raise funds for Dementia UK – a charity dedicated to supporting families through specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses.

“This cause is incredibly close to my heart, said Lynn. “In my role at GoodOaks, I see first-hand the challenges that families living with dementia face every day. I wanted to do something bold to show my support and help raise money for this amazing charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dementia affects nearly one million people across the UK, and demand for specialist support continues to rise. Funds raised from the skydive will help Dementia UK continue to provide vital

Horsham care worker Lynn De Wit is braving the skies to change lives

emotional and practical support to families when they need it most.

GoodOaks Homecare Horsham is encouraging the local community to get behind Lynn by donating and cheering her on. To support Lynn’s fundraiser, see https://www.justgiving.com/page/lynn-de-wit-1

“I’m skydiving not just to raise money, but to raise awareness, spark conversations, and break the silence that often surrounds dementia,” says Lynn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dementia doesn’t just affect the person diagnosed; it touches entire families. Too often, people feel isolated, overwhelmed, and unsure of where to turn. I want to help change that.

“By supporting Dementia UK, I’m standing up for every family who’s navigating this journey. I want them to know: there is support, and you are not alone.

"Every pound raised will help fund specialist dementia nurses who provide life-changing guidance and care. Together, we can break down stigma, build understanding, and bring comfort to those who need it most.

“This skydive is my way of showing that no challenge is too big when it’s for a cause that truly matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia – it's one of the biggest health challenges of our time. Families affected are often left feeling exhausted and overwhelmed and don’t know where to turn. But with the support of an Admiral Nurse and Dementia UK, families facing the fear and confusion of dementia know they’re not alone.”