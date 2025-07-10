Horsham centenarian reveals secrets to a long and happy life

That’s the advice of Horsham centenarian Sybil Cole who has just celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Born in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, in 1921, Sybil was the youngest of four children. Her father managed a linen mill in Bessbrook, and the close-knit community shaped her values of resilience and kindness from an early age.

In 1948, she moved to London where she raised her two sons and spent many happy years working as a school dinner lady. Later in life, she settled in Horsham, where she enjoyed retirement surrounded by friends, family – and a well-kept garden.

Despite standing just 4 feet 10 inches tall, she’s always been a bundle of energy. Locals remember her tending to her garden, attending pensioners' clubs, and brightening up every room she entered with her dry humour and generous spirit.

Now living at King’s Court Care Home, she continues to impress staff and visitors alike with her sharp mind and strong character.

When asked the secret to her longevity, she doesn’t hesitate: “Plenty of meat and veg – and I never held back on the butter or salt!”

Her family, including her two sons and three grandchildren, say she remains a true inspiration – a woman who’s lived through more than a century of change, and never stopped adapting, laughing, and loving.

“She’s small but mighty,” says her family. “We’re incredibly proud of her.”

1 . 103rd birthday Sybil Cole celebrates her 103rd birthday at King’s Court Care Home in Horsham Photo: Contributed