Local charity groups are being offered a chance to win £500 to celebrate the fourth year of Horsham District Council’s community lottery.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They will be automatically entered into a prize draw – and any new organisations that sign up to the lottery by December 8 will also be entered into the draw.

A council spokesperson said: “It’s free, quick and easy to register to fundraise through our local lottery. Once your charity has been approved you will get the ability to ask your supporters to ‘give’ with a chance to win weekly cash prizes up to £25,000 and monthly Super Draw prizes; your own public Good Cause webpage and private dashboard on the lottery website; an ongoing variety of downloadable marketing materials; and regular monthly payments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community lottery was launched in 2019 to help local not-for-profit and charity groups to fundraise online. The spokesperson said: “It was launched by the community for the community of Horsham district.

The Atlantis Swimming Club are among recipients of Horsham District Council's community lottery funds. Photo contributed

“It’s a weekly draw, tickets are £1 each and most supporters play by paying a monthly direct debit from as little as *£4.34 a month (*1 ticket a week paid monthly).

“Selling just 50 lottery tickets a week will see you raise £1,300 a year for your good cause, not to mention any donations you could get from lucky winners. There is no limit to how many people can buy tickets to support your charity either, so the sky really is the limit.”

New organisation can sign up online at: https://www.horshamdistrictcommunitylottery.co.uk/news/win-500-cash-for-your-cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For every £1 donated 50 per cent goes to the good cause, paid out every month; 10 per cent goes to Horsham District Community Lottery Central fund –used to further fund Horsham District Council’s Lottery Good Causes – 20 per cent goes to the prize pot and 20 per cent goes to the administration and running costs of the lottery.”

Horsham's Phoenix Stroke Club is among recipients of Horsham District Council's community lottery funds. Photo contributed

Horsham District Council cabinet member for wellbeing Sam Raby said: “I am delighted that our community lottery has reached this major milestone and has been so successful over the four years since it was launched.