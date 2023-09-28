BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Horsham charity groups' chance to win £500 in community lottery

Local charity groups are being offered a chance to win £500 to celebrate the fourth year of Horsham District Council’s community lottery.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They will be automatically entered into a prize draw – and any new organisations that sign up to the lottery by December 8 will also be entered into the draw.

A council spokesperson said: “It’s free, quick and easy to register to fundraise through our local lottery. Once your charity has been approved you will get the ability to ask your supporters to ‘give’ with a chance to win weekly cash prizes up to £25,000 and monthly Super Draw prizes; your own public Good Cause webpage and private dashboard on the lottery website; an ongoing variety of downloadable marketing materials; and regular monthly payments.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The community lottery was launched in 2019 to help local not-for-profit and charity groups to fundraise online. The spokesperson said: “It was launched by the community for the community of Horsham district.

Most Popular
The Atlantis Swimming Club are among recipients of Horsham District Council's community lottery funds. Photo contributedThe Atlantis Swimming Club are among recipients of Horsham District Council's community lottery funds. Photo contributed
The Atlantis Swimming Club are among recipients of Horsham District Council's community lottery funds. Photo contributed

“It’s a weekly draw, tickets are £1 each and most supporters play by paying a monthly direct debit from as little as *£4.34 a month (*1 ticket a week paid monthly).

“Selling just 50 lottery tickets a week will see you raise £1,300 a year for your good cause, not to mention any donations you could get from lucky winners. There is no limit to how many people can buy tickets to support your charity either, so the sky really is the limit.”

New organisation can sign up online at: https://www.horshamdistrictcommunitylottery.co.uk/news/win-500-cash-for-your-cause.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For every £1 donated 50 per cent goes to the good cause, paid out every month; 10 per cent goes to Horsham District Community Lottery Central fund –used to further fund Horsham District Council’s Lottery Good Causes – 20 per cent goes to the prize pot and 20 per cent goes to the administration and running costs of the lottery.”

Horsham's Phoenix Stroke Club is among recipients of Horsham District Council's community lottery funds. Photo contributedHorsham's Phoenix Stroke Club is among recipients of Horsham District Council's community lottery funds. Photo contributed
Horsham's Phoenix Stroke Club is among recipients of Horsham District Council's community lottery funds. Photo contributed

Have you read? Sussex village pub notches up eight years of success – This is how

Sussex taxi firm expands into Horsham

Horsham District Council cabinet member for wellbeing Sam Raby said: “I am delighted that our community lottery has reached this major milestone and has been so successful over the four years since it was launched.

“It has been so positively supported by both our local good causes and residents, making such a difference to our communities. Since its launch it has raised over £219,280 which is an amazing achievement for which we are very grateful."

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilSussex