Horsham children's disability charity celebrates 30 years

Springboard was founded by a group of parent carers who set up the charity in September 1992 after they saw a lack of provision and opportunity for their children with disabilities during school holidays.

To kick off the anniversary celebrations, Springboard welcomed all children, young people, parent/carers, supporters and volunteers to a party on September 3.

The group will also implement its Big Lottery funded scheme, Stepping Stones. This covers four pathways, focussing on Community, transitions, lifelong learning and volunteering and employability for young people with disabilities living in West Sussex.

Springboard turns 30

Springboard are also looking to secure 30 pledges from supporters, ranging from donating time, raising funds, taking on a challenge, bake sale or mentoring.

In November, Springboard will be launching its Giving Tree, where you can donate a toy, helping to make Christmas a bit easier for families affected by the current climate.

Since its launch 30 years ago, Springboard has expanded to Horsham, Crawley, Worthing and Sutton, delivering activities for children and young people aged 6-30 years with disabilities.

The group originally operated from village halls and schools, but as the group grew, new accessible premises was needed and Three Oaks Trust gifted Springboard House to the group.

It aims to promote inclusion and diversity, improve physical and emotional wellbeing, increase life skills and independence, reduce isolation by helping to build relationships and friendships and provide accessible recreational and leisure opportunities.