Horsham children's nursery rated 'Outstanding' - for fourth time

A Horsham children’s nursery is celebrating after being rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted – for the fourth time in a row.

And staff at New View Nursery at North Heath Hall in St Mark’s Lane, Hosham, are delighted.

Nursery owner and manager Sharon Rea said: “Inspectors praised our nursery for its exceptional quality of education, nurturing environment, and the remarkable progress made by children of all ages.

“This incredible achievement is a reflection of our dedicated team, our supportive families, and, of course, our amazing children.”

To celebrate, the children enjoyed a fun-filled week of activities, including balloons, music, and games in the garden. Staff and parents joined in the celebrations, sharing treats and proudly displaying the nursery’s new Ofsted banner.

Sharon said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have received an Outstanding rating for the fourth consecutive time – 2011, 2016, 2019 and 2025. This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our wonderful team and the fantastic partnership we have with our families.

“Most importantly, it shows how happy, confident, and curious our children are every day.”

Parents commented on the excellent level of care and education their children received, and praised staff for their creativity, warmth, and care. The Ofsted report stated: “All children make outstanding progress in their learning and development,” and added that staff “have comprehensive understanding of each child’s individual learning needs, and high expectations for what each child is able to achieve.”

Sharon added: “We couldn’t be prouder of our nursery community and everything we’ve achieved together. Thank you to all our families for your continued support – this success truly belongs to you and your children. They’re the heart of New View Nursery – and they make it truly outstanding every single day.”