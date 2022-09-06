Horsham Church celebrates 300th anniversary
On Saturday, September 17, Horsham Unitarian Church is open to the public to celebrate 300 years since its construction in 1721.
From 10am-4.30pm the event will include a display of the history of the church, environment and wildlife exhibitions, a plant sale, stalls and a café.
The church is situated directly opposite Horsham Bus Station and is the second oldest church in Horsham, after St. Mary’s.
At one time the church hall housed the first lending library in town which continued until 1939.
Read more at horshamunitarianchurch.com/history-of-horsham-unitarian-church/