Horsham church marks 125th anniversary with special appeal

A Horsham church is marking its 125th anniversary with a special appeal to enable it to continue to serve the community into the next century.

Holy Trinity Church in Rushams Road celebrated its ‘Feast of Title’ – Trinity Sunday – with the launch of an anniversary appeal to raise £60,000 to pay for a range of church improvement works.

They include maintaining the building’s brickwork and church hall, improving the church lighting and replacing some of the church pews with chairs.

The church has also been raising funds throughout this year to complete essential works on the building’s bell tower which has been damaged by pigeons.

The repairs will cost around £12,000 and the church has already raised just over £5,000 through fundraising events. The work is set to be completed over the summer holidays 2025 to minimise the disruption to the church’s playgroup and other community group meetings.

Holy Trinity Church vicar, the Rev Sam Maginnis, said: “For 125 years, Holy Trinity Church has been a place of welcome and community in this part of town. We are excited to be celebrating this

special anniversary and look forward to welcoming as many people as possible at Holy Trinity.

“I am very grateful to those who have already contributed to our crowd funding appeal for the restoration of the bell tower. We have raised over half of the amount needed to repair the tower and are now looking for grants to complete the remainder of the tower work and our other plans.”

People can donate to the church’s fundraiser at:https://horshamteamparish.churchsuite.com/donate/fund/da7ciksi

Meanwhile, the church is holding a number of fundraising events which include: June 22: Trinity Church Players Summer concert; July 7: Golf day; July 19: Community Summer Fun Day; October 11: Barn Dance with folk band including harvest supper; November 15: Quiz & Puds; December 12, 13,14:125 birthday celebrations including Christmas Tree Festival and Fire Pit with carols.