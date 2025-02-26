Horsham church reveals plans to install new entrance doors to make it 'more welcoming'

A Horsham church is planning to install new entrance doors to make it more ‘welcoming.’

The Rev Tim Stilwell, vicar of St Mark’s Church in North Heath Lane, Horsham, has applied to Horsham District Council for planning permission to replace the church’s current solid entrance doors with new oak doors with glazed panels.

St Mark’s – opposite the Sussex Barn pub – was designed by architect John Warren of APP Architecture and built in 1990. Improvements were carried out in 2020 which included the addition of extra seating and the repositioning of the church organ.

Conservation architect David Swarbrick, in a report to the council, says the church’s parochial parish council wants to provide the new doors to make it more visually appealing. The new doors, he said, would be hooked back when the church is in use.

"The glazed panels should enable passers-by to view the inside of the church,” he added. “The parish consider that the ability to see into the church will be a major advantage to passers-by unfamiliar with the interior. This improvement is also intended to make the church more welcoming.”