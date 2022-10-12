Horsham civic service reflects Harvest Festival themes
Horsham’s annual district civic service was held at St Mary’s Church in The Causeway on Sunday.
Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom invited residents to join her for the special service which this year reflected the Harvest Festival themes of dedication, renewal and community.
She said: “I was pleased that so many people were able to join us at this service, as we seek to overcome the challenges we are all facing, and support each other to build hope, resilience and strength, at home and overseas, to ensure a strong and positive future for us all within our district.”
The purpose of the annual service is to rededicate the work of the council, its councillors and officers, along with county councillors, chairmen of parish councils, Horsham neighbourhood councils, representatives of the Royal British Legion and St John Ambulance and all those who serve in the community.
An Address was given by the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett.