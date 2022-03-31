Horsham college students celebrate Oxbridge offers

Collyer’s students have been conditionally accepted onto various courses at Oxford and Cambridge, including French and linguistics, education, English literature, psychological and behavioural sciences, law, engineering, computer science, chemistry, natural sciences, history and politics.

The students previously attended a number of schools across the region, including three from Tanbridge House and Millais respectively and two from Forest and Oriel, with offers also made to those who joined Collyer’s from The Priory and Warden Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noami Lask, Collyer’s Oxbridge co-ordinator, said: “Congratulations to these students on receiving an offer and good luck with their last term at Collyer’s!”

Pupils at Collyer's have been celebrating conditional offers to study at Oxbridge universities this coming September

Ian McAlister, director of higher education and progression, said: “Well done to all of these students who have worked incredibly hard with Noami and a team of academic staff who offered mock interviews to help prepare the students.”

Principal Dan Lodge said: “Huge thanks to Noami Lask, Ian McAlister and our academic and tutorial teams, who do some incredible work to prepare and guide students through this process. We are also grateful to the schools who have laid the foundations for this continued success.”

Also celebrating success this month are the Collyer’s Ambassadors, nicknamed the Dream Team, as they supported The Weald School at its highly rated Futures Choices Fair.

Sophie Bell, Archie Benson and Luie Seward, who all previously attended the Weald School, Billingshurst, expertly answered questions from year 8, 9, 10 and 11 pupils about options in post-16 education and transitioning from GCSE to Level 3 study.

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Sophie, Archie and Luie for giving up so much of their spare time to help the next generation. They genuinely care and really are superb ambassadors and role-models.”