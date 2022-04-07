Horsham council leader to host public meetings on district’s key issues

He will be accompanied by other leading council officials and will be discussing topics on the climate and environment, Horsham’s Local Plan and water neutrality, and plans for celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A council spokesperson said: “Any new development in Horsham district is now required to be ‘Water Neutral’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These conversations will be an opportunity to understand more about this topic and the impact it will have on our emerging Local Plan and how it can be delivered for the community.

Horsham District Council leader Jonathan Chowen

“The meetings will also provide a chance to discuss the council’s new carbon reduction action plan 2022-2025 and consider how the council can work with residents, businesses and community groups to address the climate emergency.

“There will also be an opportunity to learn more about a Wilder Horsham District and the work the council is undertaking with its partner the Sussex Wildlife Trust to help wildlife thrive across the district.”

The meetings will take place on Wednesday May 4 from 6pm to 7.30pm at Park Suite, Horsham District Council, Parkside, Horsham; on Tuesday May 17 from 6pm to 7.30pm

at Arun Hall, Swan View, Lower Street, Pulborough; and on Thursday May 19 from 6pm to 7.30pm at Ashington Community Centre, Foster Lane, Ashington.

Councillor Chowen said: “On becoming the leader of Horsham District Council I committed to holding public meetings and entering into a conversation with the community, making sure that the public’s views are taken into account in the work that we do as a council.

“I am therefore delighted to be able to invite you to take part in this ‘Big Conversation’ and I encourage those interested to register for their place as soon as possible as spaces will be limited to meet each venue’s capacity requirements.

“The online form also gives you the opportunity to set out your questions to us in advance of the meeting.”