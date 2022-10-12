Horsham Council switches meeting venue

Following discussions, the meeting – of the full council – will be held at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre in Spierbridge Road, Storrington, on October 19.

The council says its switch from its usual venue in Horsham is to give people living in the southern towns and villages of the district a chance ‘to engage with democracy without the need to travel to Horsham.’

Chanctonbury Leisure Centre has invited the council to use its studio free of charge. A spokesperson said: “The centre has ample parking and you will be welcomed by their staff at the main reception.”

Horsham District Council is to hold a meeting at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Storrington, on October 19

