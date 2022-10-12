Horsham Council switches meeting venue
A meeting of Horsham District Council is to be held in Storrington next week.
Following discussions, the meeting – of the full council – will be held at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre in Spierbridge Road, Storrington, on October 19.
The council says its switch from its usual venue in Horsham is to give people living in the southern towns and villages of the district a chance ‘to engage with democracy without the need to travel to Horsham.’
Chanctonbury Leisure Centre has invited the council to use its studio free of charge. A spokesperson said: “The centre has ample parking and you will be welcomed by their staff at the main reception.”
Council leader Jonathan Chowen said: “Earlier in the year we held public meetings across the district called ‘The Big Conversation’ which were really well received and I think holding our next full council meeting in Storrington will help towards reaching a broader audience, enabling more people from the south of the district to come along.”