Horsham couple celebrate dogged devotion of their '105-year-old' collie cross

A Horsham couple are celebrating the dogged devotion of their much-loved ‘105-year-old’ pet collie cross.

Rescue dog Bess has been at the side of Joe and Jane Akerman through thick and thin since she was a six-month-old pup.

And now the couple are determined to celebrate her 15th birthday – 105 in dog years – in style.

Bess is part of the local landscape near her home in north Horsham and is well known to many. “It’s a close-knit dog walking community and we have made lots of friends through Bess,” said Joe, 68. ‘”She’s just a wonderful companion and she’s been through our journey with us.”

That journey has included tough times – both Joe and Jane, 64, were seriously hurt in a horrific road crash in 2016. “Jane suffered life changing injuries and is currently awaiting her fifth major operation directly as a result of the collision over eight years ago,” said Joe.

"Bess's devotion helped us through the difficult aftermath of a life changing incident. She has been a constant source of joy to us throughout her life with her unwavering love and loyalty.”

Bess has also had her own health struggles and became seriously ill with pancreatitis 15 months ago. “Her life was in the balance for a few days,” said Joe. “Fortunately, thanks to prompt and skilled treatment by Maltman Cosham Vets in Slinfold, she bounced back and is still going strong.”

She loves to play with other dogs, despite being not quite as agile as she once was. And she’s now set to celebrate her milestone birthday on March 1 with her doggy pals.

Jane and Joe were hoping to hold a birthday gathering on a local field but recent wet weather has ruled that out. Now Jane has instead made dog-friendly peanut butter and banana dog cookies – based on a Battersea Dogs Home recipe – to hand out to Bess’s chums over her birthday weeked. She has carefully prepared the biscuits in batches and bagged them up with gift tags with a message from Bess – along with the ingredients.

“It’s our celebration of Bess,” said Joe. “She’s been through a lot with us. She’s just a lovely, kind, gentle dog.”