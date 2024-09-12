A Horsham couple have launched a desperate fight to save a ‘miracle dog.’

Little mountain dog Tobi was around eight months old, alone on the streets of Romania trying to survive, when he was hit by a vehicle which damaged his front left leg so badly that it had to be amputated.

But David Pond and his partner Sophie Faulkner stepped in to help when they learned of his plight through an animal rescue charity. They decided to adopt him and arranged for him to travel to their home in Horsham. “We wanted to give this brave dog a chance of a happy new life with us in England,” said David.

But a devastating new blow was to come. “Unfortunately, when we brought him home, we realised very quickly that Tobi had a serious problem with his rear left leg as well and he was limping very badly on it.

“We took him to see our vet who carried out X-rays and our worst fears were confirmed – his rear left leg had also been smashed and broken at the same time that he was hit by the vehicle in Romania.

"During the weeks in between being hit by the vehicle and us adopting Tobi the bones had fused in his leg in a distorted and twisted way which would have caused him great pain.”

Now Tobi’s only chance of survival is to undergo a radical operation for a hip replacement and the fitting of a custom implant that will need to be specially made – difficult surgery which is likely to cost around £25,000.

But news of his fight for survival has already touched many people, including the actor James Dreyfus who has highlighted Tobi’s story on X. A fundraiser has also been set up. To donate see: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tfpqw-help-save-tobi

“Tobi is an amazing dog,” said David, who has three other much-loved pet dogs. “He is cheeky, intelligent, and affectionate. He loves cuddles, his food and a fuss being made of him.

"On walks he tries very hard to keep up with our other dogs but it’s now getting too painful and exhausting for him. He only manages to walk/limp for about 10 metres at a time before needing a rest."

He said that, despite everything, Tobi was “an inspiration to us as he shows amazing strength, determination and a simple joy of being alive, every single day.

“He is our miracle dog. Really he shouldn’t be alive now but we’re happy that he is and we have to do the best by him.”

Tobi has been on lots of pain killers for the past 12 months but has reached a stage where he can barely walk or stand. Much of his pain is also due to severe osteoarthritis in his rear left hip and leg, which developed after he was hit by the car and has gradually worsened over the past year.

Without the life-changing operation, says David, “he would have no chance of a future and would have to be put down in the coming weeks or months as he will simply not be able to stand or walk.

"But Tobi has come this far and so we believe he deserves this opportunity of a healthy and happier future.”