Horsham couple in fight for refund of 'unfair' £38,000 council bill

A Horsham couple are campaigning for a refund of a £38,000 council bill they say they were ‘unfairly’ forced to pay.

Ruth and Martin Pitt were made to pay the huge sum – a community infrastructure levy – to Horsham District Council because of a mix up in paperwork over their home.

The couple built their house in The Crescent, Horsham, in 2022 and say it should have been exempt from the levy because it was a single new-build for their own occupation.

The couple received planning permission to build their home in December 2020. “At the time we were using an architect to deal with the necessary documentation and all correspondence was being dealt with by my husband,” said Ruth.

“In January 2021 my husband was diagnosed with dementia. Because of his diagnosis we took the decision to change the way our home was being constructed from what we had intended as a self project managed build, with the help of our architect, to using a small building company that would handle everything for us. “We signed the contract for this in April 2021 shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic and then had to put everything on hold. The email regarding the community infrastructure levy and the requirement to inform the council that we intended to start our build in December 2021 was missed because of this.”

She said she was initially told she might be able to apply retrospectively for a refund but it was turned down by the council. But, she says, residents in other parts of the country in similar situations have received refunds from their councils.

“We would clearly like Horsham District Council to adopt the same procedure,” said Ruth. She has now met with Horsham MP John Milne who, she said, was sympathetic to their plight.

Meanwhile, she has also contacted Horsham Councillor Ruth Fletcher who, she said, was looking into the matter.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “The council cannot comment on individual cases, but it is important to recognise that the council must consider any Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) matters in accordance with national legislation. There are areas of the legislation where the council has no discretion to make a different decision if due process is not followed. Council leader Martin Boffey added: "In the light of recent queries about our process we will revisit our CIL procedure to see if there are any areas where we can make improvements.

"I sympathise with people both locally and nationally who must suffer a huge shock when they receive large CIL bills that they are not expecting. At present, the council's hands are tied to a large extent by national legislation, so I am keen to work with our MPs to get changes made to the law to prevent these issues arising in future.”