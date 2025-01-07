Horsham couple praise hospital 'angels' who helped save their tiny baby daughter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Horsham couple whose baby daughter was born weighing less than a bag of sugar have spoken out about the ‘angels’ who helped her survive.

After spending more than 150 days in hospital neonatal units, little baby Desire made it home just in time for Christmas.

She was born in July to first-time parents Omotola – known as OJ – and Samuel Joseph, 18 weeks prematurely.

After going into labour unexpectedly, mum OJ was transferred to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where she gave birth to her baby girl weighing just 13 oz, or 375 grams.

OJ and Samuel Joseph with baby Desire who was born prematurely weighing less than a bag of sugar

OJ said: “Before she was born, we prepared our minds for what might happen. She was just so tiny, fitting entirely in the palm of my hand. We didn’t know if she was going to make it, it was so scary.

"We kept thinking will she survive but the doctors helped her so much. I have seen angels in human form. I’m so grateful to the teams. Now she’s getting better and stronger each day.”

Since her birth, Desire has received specialist neonatal care and faced a challenging start to life, overcoming a series of infections. Despite these hurdles, she has grown stronger.

The couple praised the neonatal teams at both the Royal Sussex County Hospital and at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath who have looked after Desire over the past five months who they said have been ‘angels’.

Baby Desire was so small when she was born prematurely that she fitted in the palm of her mum's hand

OJ said: “They all played an important role. They were so amazing, both the psychological care for myself and the care for my baby. The staff did amazing jobs! I’m so happy and grateful, they’re the best teams ever.”

Desire has come on leaps and bounds, now weighing 5lb 4oz, and was given the all clear to head home to Horsham.

Having spent years dreaming of a baby, OJ and Samuel were overjoyed to be taking their baby home to enjoy their first Christmas as a family of three.

OJ said: “This is the joy everyone looks forward to. The baby completes your family.”