Horsham dad takes on one of world's toughest races

A Horsham dad is to take part in one of the world’s toughest fitness races in honour of his five-year-old son.

Alex Hill is taking on the HYROX race with his friend Mark Bannister to raise money for The Elizabeth Foundation in Portsmouth which has played a crucial role in Alex’s son Jack’s development.

Jack was born profoundly deaf, and from the very beginning, Alex and his family faced a journey full of challenges, uncertainty and hope.

The Elizabeth Foundation played a crucial role helping Jack to build listening and communication skills and giving the family the tools and confidence they needed to navigate those early years.

Jack later underwent life-changing cochlear implant surgery which opened up a whole new world of possibilities and significantly accelerated his progress.

Alex said: “Seeing Jack grow and achieve so much, especially after his cochlear implant surgery, has been inspiring. The support we received from The Elizabeth Foundation made a huge difference to him and to us as a family.

“Taking on this challenge is our way of showing our appreciation for the positive impact it’s had on Jack and our daily lives in the hope that our fundraising can help to do the same for other children and families like ours.”

HYROX is an intense full-body race designed to test strength, endurance and mental resilience. Participants complete eight one-kilometre runs, each followed by a demanding functional workout, including sled pushes, burpee broad jumps, rowing and sandbag lunges, before finishing with 100 wall balls.

Alex and Mark have been training intensively in preparation for the challenge. Alex, who works with AH Painting and Decorating, added: “Training for this event is tough, but thinking about the support Jack has had and the impact it’s had on his life keeps me motivated.

“Every donation, no matter the size, helps families who are going through the same challenges we faced.”

Alex and Mark are encouraging the local community to support their fundraising efforts, which will go directly to The Elizabeth Foundation to continue helping children with hearing difficulties and their families.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alex-hill-75.