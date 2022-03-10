Horsham District forum are ears and voice for elderly

HDOPF is a non-political forum that aims to answer all the current concerns of older people living in Horsham such as access to GPs, carers, pensions and health issues.

On Friday, April 1, there is an MP Question Time with Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel & South Downs.

The next public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7.

HDOPF are the ears and voice for older people in the district

Jeremy Quin MP will be talking at the second MP Question Time on Friday, November 25.

The most recent meeting on Tuesday, March 1 heard from individuals including councillor Amanda Jupp, county council cabinet member for adult services.

Martin Bruton, chairman of the forum, said: “I always enjoy our friendly and sociable forum meetings, by taking part, listening to others I always learn something new.”

All ‘in-person’ meetings are held at Lavinia House, Dukes Square, and people can also take part via Zoom, starting at 10.30am and finishing by lunchtime.

If you would like to attend these meetings, are aged 60-plus, live in the district or involved with older people and their issues, email [email protected] to reserve your place or to ask for the Zoom joining information.

Please send in any questions to HDOPF that you would like to be put to and answered by Mr Griffith on April 1.

