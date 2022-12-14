Horsham District Council’s Mystery Trails are helping to spread the Council’s message to ‘Buy Local, Gift Happy’ this Christmas.

A recent survey of Mystery Trail participants has shown that discovering and exploring new places and shopping at local businesses in the District’s market towns has been a major appeal to them as they have completed the trails.

With the Christmas holidays now upon us, the Mystery Trails are a great, free activity to take part in over the festive period and discover all there is on offer in our market towns and local businesses, and do that all-important Christmas gift shopping along the way.

The trails, which were launched in spring 2022 are a set of immersive outdoor ‘escape room’ puzzles, put together by Horsham-based Whistlestop Arts and commissioned by Horsham District Council. The individual trails are free to complete in Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham, Pulborough, Southwater, Storrington and Steyning.

Mystery Trails hit Horsham District for Christmas

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, Jonathan Chowen said: “I really hope that lots of people will visit our market towns and take part in the trails over the Christmas holidays, alongside their festive meals and gift shopping.”

There is something exciting coming up in 2023, so keep a look out for news of a Spring-themed twist on the Mystery Trails.

