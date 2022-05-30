'Horsham Diva' marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style

Sarah Esser-Haswell, who gained renown for her one-woman shows at The Capitol Theatre, will be performing on the bandstand in Horsham’s Carfax on Friday.

And she will be wearing a new patriotic dress – specially made for the occasion.

Sarah, who has lived in Horsham for more than 30 years, has performed in a union-style red, white and blue dress at a number of national celebrations including VE Day commemorations and the 70th anniversary of the RAF.

@Horsham Diva' Sarah Esser Haswell models her special new 'Platinum Jubilee' dress

"I’ve worn it for so many wonderful occasions,” she said. But she said she thought the Queen’s Jubilee called for a new ‘Platinum’ outfit.

She will be performing on Horsham’s bandstand on Friday with a group of young flag bearers including her granddaughter Millie Esser, Cerys Ramm, Alexis Ridgley, Hannah Evans, Anya Kemp, Ella Finch and Neave Farndell.

They will be walking from the Capitol Theatre in time for their performance on the bandstand at 4.50pm .

Sarah said: “I will be singing a selection of the Queen’s favourite songs, including ‘A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,’ ‘Climb Every Mountain’, ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade’

Sarah Esser Haswell in her well-worn patriotic outfit

and ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ – to name but a few.”

Sarah, who has been performing since she was five-years-old, studied with The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art from the age of 15.

She has appeared on national television and radio and, although classically trained, loves to sing opera, jazz and much more.